Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

ADX opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,940 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,334 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 185,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Further Reading

