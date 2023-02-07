Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,315 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $29,995.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,899 shares in the company, valued at $202,986.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

