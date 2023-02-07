Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $909.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.06 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

