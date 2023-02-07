Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2023

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGROGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adecoagro Stock Down 3.9 %

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $909.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.06 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.