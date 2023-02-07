Adshares Trading Up 0.4% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Adshares has a market cap of $45.08 million and $432,083.19 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009087 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001983 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,690 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

