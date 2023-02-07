Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $231,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.