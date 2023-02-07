Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 116.5% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 104,023 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 67.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RQI opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.