Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $999.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.52. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Articles

