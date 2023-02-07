Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

