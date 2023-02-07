Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI opened at $453.96 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $466.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.50.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

