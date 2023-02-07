Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,524 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,914. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average is $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

