Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,523 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

NetApp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

