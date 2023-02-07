AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AECOM updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $88.42.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

