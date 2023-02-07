Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS.
Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:AMG opened at $170.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.
