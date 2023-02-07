Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $170.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

