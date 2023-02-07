Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.63.

Shares of AFN opened at C$53.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$28.80 and a 52 week high of C$54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.48.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$402.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.38 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

