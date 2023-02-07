Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A opened at $152.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

