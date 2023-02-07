Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of AGTI opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.42. Agiliti has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.25.

Insider Activity

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Agiliti by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 108,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,306 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 415,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,815,000.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.