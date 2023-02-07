AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 82,872 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.20. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

