Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,721.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,678,000 after acquiring an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Airbnb stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

