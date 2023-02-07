Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($166.67) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

