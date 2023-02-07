Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,491 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Navient were worth $32,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Navient by 5.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Navient by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Navient Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.