Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254,416 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

