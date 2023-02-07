Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $29.25 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $29,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $674.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $639.86.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

