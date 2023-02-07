Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $33.51 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,470,556 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.44% of Flex worth $33,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Flex by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flex by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flex by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 40,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity

Flex Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,088 shares of company stock valued at $776,387. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.