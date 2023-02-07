Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $35.53 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,516 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $35,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,930 shares of company stock valued at $33,878,176 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $449.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.