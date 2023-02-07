Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.23% of UDR worth $31,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

