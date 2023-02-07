Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,380 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $31,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of ES stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.