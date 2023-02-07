Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.31% of Franklin Resources worth $32,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

