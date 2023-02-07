Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Zebra Technologies worth $36,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $324.70 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $509.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

