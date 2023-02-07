Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,446 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $31,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AME opened at $147.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

