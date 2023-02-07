Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 171,237 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 171,237 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.18% of Badger Meter worth $31,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.