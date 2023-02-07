Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,556,228 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,556,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.78% of Itron worth $33,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,741,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Itron by 345.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 689,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $13,588,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 1,067.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 274,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 250,745 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

