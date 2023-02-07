Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 33,704 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 943,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,704 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $35,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

ENB opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

