AlloVir (ALVR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th.

AlloVir Price Performance

ALVR opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.93. AlloVir has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.29.

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

In other news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,963.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $104,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikas Sinha sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,963.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,106 shares of company stock valued at $425,744. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 188,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AlloVir by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 157,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AlloVir by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AlloVir by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 248,601 shares in the last quarter.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

