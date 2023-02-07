Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $155.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOG. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

