Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Set at $118.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.13.

GOOG opened at $103.47 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

