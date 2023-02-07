Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $144.25.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.