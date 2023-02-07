Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.5% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,055,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

