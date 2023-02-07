Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

AIRE opened at GBX 72 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Alternative Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.50 ($1.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.96 million and a P/E ratio of 443.75.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

About Alternative Income REIT

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.