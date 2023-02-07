Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 1.4 %
AIRE opened at GBX 72 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Alternative Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.50 ($1.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.96 million and a P/E ratio of 443.75.
About Alternative Income REIT
