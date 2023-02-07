Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Altus Power by 1,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altus Power by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 657,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.31 and a beta of 0.63. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.