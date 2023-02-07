Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $134.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.18 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

