Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $134.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.18 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
