American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on March 10th

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,496,000 after purchasing an additional 86,622 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 598,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,738,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

