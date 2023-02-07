American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

