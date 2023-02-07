AmerisourceBergen Co. (ABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on February 27th

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $12.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.4 %

ABC opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,023,577 shares of company stock worth $994,401,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.