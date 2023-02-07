AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of AME stock opened at $147.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.64. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after acquiring an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $45,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

