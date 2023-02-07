Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.08%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

