Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Lithium Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Lithium in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

American Lithium Stock Down 9.2 %

About American Lithium

Shares of LI stock opened at C$4.24 on Monday. American Lithium has a 1-year low of C$1.56 and a 1-year high of C$4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$880.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19.

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.