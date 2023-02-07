Analysts Issue Forecasts for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $68.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,043. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

