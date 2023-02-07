Analysts Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $155.50

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Bill.com stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.76. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.93. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.