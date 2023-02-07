Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $21.25

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

