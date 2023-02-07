Analyzing International Consolidated Companies (INCC) & Its Rivals

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare International Consolidated Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get International Consolidated Companies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,185.63

Insider & Institutional Ownership

International Consolidated Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for International Consolidated Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors 738 3828 5962 100 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.62%.

Summary

International Consolidated Companies competitors beat International Consolidated Companies on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

About International Consolidated Companies

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F. Uccello III on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.